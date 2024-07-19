BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,689,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,179.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

