BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 336.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.6 %

DOCU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 147,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

