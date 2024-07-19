BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 33,256 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Cognex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.29. 23,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,212. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.