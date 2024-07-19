BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 34,978 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 17.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.8 %

MSA Safety stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.23. 5,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,473. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.71.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

