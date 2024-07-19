BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. 80,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,428. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

