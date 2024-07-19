BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $24.98 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $8,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CWST traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.88. 12,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.16, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

