BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.84 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 435,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 240,256 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2,480.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 945,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,169,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the period.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. 26,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

