BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,229,825 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,971. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

