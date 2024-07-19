BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $8.02 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.68. 10,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,384. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
