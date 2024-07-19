BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 237.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 97,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,609. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

