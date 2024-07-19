BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.33% of Hamilton Lane worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLNE. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $22,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.76. 9,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,762. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

