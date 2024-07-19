BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,273 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 135,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,439. The company has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.11. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.