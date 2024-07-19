BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $35.47 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 383,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

