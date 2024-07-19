BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 130,192 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $67.24. 235,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,407. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.