BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 26,772 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of First Merchants worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Merchants by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 40.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRME

First Merchants Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 20,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.