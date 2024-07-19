BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 690,022 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,022 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.52% of Alphatec worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 670,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. 46,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

