BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 265,597 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,379,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,716,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. 29,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,110. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

