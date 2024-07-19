BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 513.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,476 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.61% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,456. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

