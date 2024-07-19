BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 20,477 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

