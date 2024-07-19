BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 5,629 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.48. 30,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

