BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 57,667 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,667 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $33,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.96.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 182,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

