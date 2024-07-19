BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 6,759 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.99. 29,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,831. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

