Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of BOX worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BOX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. 420,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,611. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,543,830 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.