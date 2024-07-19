Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 112,917 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 289.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 112,917 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

