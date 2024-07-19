Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,618. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.