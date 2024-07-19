Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,467,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,494,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

