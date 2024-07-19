Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 32,936,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,839. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.