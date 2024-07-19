Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

IVE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.28. 846,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

