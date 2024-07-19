Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,230,701. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

