Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.00. 2,596,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

