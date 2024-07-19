Brighton Jones LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $179.84. 4,755,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day moving average of $172.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.