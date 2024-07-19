Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £151.68 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($196.71).
Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Simon Litherland purchased 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £140.56 ($182.29).
Britvic Stock Performance
BVIC stock remained flat at GBX 1,265 ($16.41) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 398,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,072.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.79. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,287 ($16.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.
Britvic Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
BVIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.01) to GBX 1,315 ($17.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.67) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
