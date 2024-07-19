Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 146,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 274,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Brixton Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010.

