Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $210.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.08.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $747.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

