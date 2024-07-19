Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The firm has a market cap of $916.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

