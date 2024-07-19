Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $99.29

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Textron

Institutional Trading of Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.6 %

Textron stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

