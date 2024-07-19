Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$57.56

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.
TSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
TSU opened at C$42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.08. The company has a current ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.91.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
