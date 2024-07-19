Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.63

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.63 and traded as high as C$35.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$33.99, with a volume of 256,188 shares.
Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -307.94%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
