BTIG Research Raises Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $118.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,629. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,020,503 shares in the company, valued at $208,798,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,020,503 shares in the company, valued at $208,798,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.