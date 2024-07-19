BTIG Research Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $131.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered Glaukos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Glaukos Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $118.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

