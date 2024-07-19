Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Buys £8,217 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Alessandra Cozzani purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,656.21).

Burberry Group Stock Down 7.2 %

LON BRBY traded down GBX 54.40 ($0.71) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 697.60 ($9.05). 2,646,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,927. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 977.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,153.80. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,243.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.37) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

