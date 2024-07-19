Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 51,997 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.30.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

