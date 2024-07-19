California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $252,785. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,823,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.