Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.76

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 4082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $548.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.72 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Camden National by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

