Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 6.9%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.85. 3,294,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,335,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

