Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.10

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CJR.B. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.37 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$0.31.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.