Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.17. Canada Goose shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 44,775 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Canada Goose Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

