Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.51

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.51 and last traded at C$39.30, with a volume of 9130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

About Canadian General Investments

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

