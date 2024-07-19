Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ouster news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ouster by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 164,360 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 569,121 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Ouster by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 886,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 157,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ouster by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $4,585,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

