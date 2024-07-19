Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.76 billion and approximately $330.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.68 or 0.05255172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00042086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,062,184,769 coins and its circulating supply is 35,889,911,864 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

